Bluebells Farm Park launch Colouring Competition to win tickets to its Enchanted Christmas Event

Bluebells Farm Park, an award-winning tourist destination nestled in the Derbyshire countryside, has launched a festive-themed children’s colouring competition, where one lucky winner will receive a family ticket to its highly anticipated ‘Santa’s Enchanted Christmas’ event.

With under two weeks until Bluebells Farm Park unveils its enchanting Christmas transformation, the Brown family is eager to spread some festive cheer ahead of its official launch by giving away exclusive tickets to its best-selling event of the year.

The colouring competition is open to children aged 10 and under and offers an exciting opportunity for young artists to showcase their creativity and win a festive treat for all the whole family.

To be in with a chance to win, simply print the colouring sheet from the Bluebells website, colour in, and drop it into the post box located at the entrance of Bluebells Farm Park or email a photo of the finished creation to [email protected].

Family at Bluebells Farm Park's Christmas Event

Entries will close on Monday 20 November at midnight with judging taking place on Tuesday 21 November.

The winning entry will be announced on Bluebells Farm Park’s Facebook page on Tuesday 21 November. The lucky winner will receive free tickets for the whole family to Santa’s Enchanted Christmas, which for paying visitors costs £20.50 per adult and £38.50 per child.

Ella Brown, co-owner of Bluebells Farm Park, said: “At Bluebells, we’re all massive lovers of Christmas. We spend a lot of the year, planning, organising and decorating the farm ready for Christmas. This year, we wanted to do something slightly different and spread some festive cheer ahead of our event launch, which starts on Saturday 25th November and runs every weekend up until Christmas eve.

“The colouring competition is a sprinkle of fun for the little ones and will hopefully get everyone in the festive spirit. Each year the event is a sell-out, and this time around we’ve set up new Christmas activities for the whole family, so it’s a completely unique and new experience for all our visitors.”

The team at the Bluebells Postbox for the Colouring Competition

The 90 minutes of festive fun, hosted on the 320-acre farm, includes a variety of activities such as a show, creative tasks, refreshments and a seated session with Father Christmas.

Visitors will also get the chance to meet real reindeer, unleash their creativity at the Create-a-Bear workshop and take home their very own cuddly toy plus receive a gift from the magical chimney.