Appleton’s Butchers lights up Yorkshire town with Christmas charity initiative

Appleton’s Butchers, established in 1867 and a beloved fixture in North Yorkshire, is delighted to announce a series of festive and charitable activities for Christmas 2024.

This year’s celebrations are about much more than tradition; they’re about fostering community spirit and giving back.

A major highlight of the season will be the illumination of Appleton’s Ripon shop, supported by Lights4Fun. This initiative promises to light up the shop full of festive spirit, attracting both locals and visitors to Ripon—a festive alternative to the crowded scenes often found in York.

For Christmas 2024, Appleton’s has teamed up with JennyRuth Workshop, a local charity that supports individuals with learning disabilities, to offer a unique, limited-edition chopping board. All proceeds from these boards will benefit JennyRuth, aiding in their mission to provide vocational training and employment skills.

The Appleeton's festive hamper.

Anthony Sterne, owner of Appleton’s Butchers, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative: “We’re thrilled to bring some Christmas sparkle to our shop in Ripon and support a great cause. Our partnership with JennyRuth Workshop and Lights4Fun is about spreading cheer and helping our community, while offering delicious festive fare for the Christmas table.”

The illuminated shop is set to become a landmark this December, and the chopping boards are anticipated to be a hit, combining charitable giving with the chance to own a piece of Yorkshire craftsmanship.

Additionally, Appleton’s is excited to launch its new Christmas hamper, now available for pre-order online and in-store. The hamper features an array of Appleton’s best, including a Honey & Mustard Glazed Gammon to cook at home, the award-winning medium lattice pork pie and essentials like pigs in blankets and Award winning old style bacon.

For more information on the Christmas events, charity initiatives, or to order your Christmas hamper, visit Appleton’s Butchers in Ripon or online at www.appletonsbutchers.co.uk.