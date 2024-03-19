If you’re planning a day out in Derbyshire at Easter, these garden centres and antique shops should be at the very top of your list.

These stores and centres come highly recommended by other customers on Google – winning praise for their unique collections and great customer service.

All data was taken from Google. The stores and centres are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Garden centres and antique stores

2 . Quirky Antiques Collectables and Curios, Dale Road, Matlock This shop has a 4.7/5 rating based on 14 Google reviews, and was praised for its "reasonable prices - with some real bargains too."

3 . Matlock Antiques and Collectables, Dale Road, Matlock This shop has a 4.3/5 rating based on 442 Google reviews - and was labelled as "the absolute best antique centre in the world" by one visitor.