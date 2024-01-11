News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

26 of the best antique shops and garden centres to visit in 2024 across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular antique shops and garden centres across the county – perfect places to visit in 2024.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Jan 2024, 12:13 GMT

If you’re planning a day out in Derbyshire during 2024, these garden centres and antique shops across Chesterfield, Bakewell, Belper and Matlock should be at the very top of your list.

These stores and centres come highly recommended by other customers on Google – winning praise for their unique collections and great customer service.

READ THIS: 32 of the most breathtaking places you need to visit this year across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including amazing attractions, hidden gems and scenic walks

All data was taken from Google. The stores and centres are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the most popular garden centres and antique shops in Derbyshire.

1. Garden centres and antique stores

These are some of the most popular garden centres and antique shops in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
This shop has a 4.7/5 rating based on 14 Google reviews, and was praised for its “reasonable prices - with some real bargains too.”

2. Quirky Antiques Collectables and Curios, Dale Road, Matlock

This shop has a 4.7/5 rating based on 14 Google reviews, and was praised for its “reasonable prices - with some real bargains too.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This shop has a 4.3/5 rating based on 442 Google reviews - and was labelled as “the absolute best antique centre in the world” by one visitor.

3. Matlock Antiques and Collectables, Dale Road, Matlock

This shop has a 4.3/5 rating based on 442 Google reviews - and was labelled as “the absolute best antique centre in the world” by one visitor. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This shop has a 4.4/5 rating based on 245 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great place, friendly staff, amazing products.”

4. Derwentside Shopping Mill, Derwent Street, Belper

This shop has a 4.4/5 rating based on 245 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great place, friendly staff, amazing products.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictGoogleChesterfieldBakewellBelperMatlock