26 of the best antique shops and garden centres to visit in 2024 across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews
If you’re planning a day out in Derbyshire during 2024, these garden centres and antique shops across Chesterfield, Bakewell, Belper and Matlock should be at the very top of your list.
These stores and centres come highly recommended by other customers on Google – winning praise for their unique collections and great customer service.
READ THIS: 32 of the most breathtaking places you need to visit this year across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including amazing attractions, hidden gems and scenic walks
All data was taken from Google. The stores and centres are not ranked in any particular order.