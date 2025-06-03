If you’re planning a trip to Derbyshire or the Peak District, and you’re searching for somewhere to enjoy a lovely meal, then look no further.

These 21 restaurants and pubs across the county have been ranked among the best in the region after being awarded AA Rosettes – a prestigious prize that marks the country’s best places to eat.

The full list can be found below, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Award-winning places to eat These Derbyshire eateries have all scooped prestigious AA Rosettes. Photo: Brian Eyre

2 . Red Lion, Peak Edge Hotel, Stone Edge The Red Lion has two AA Rosettes - being recommended for their "wide-ranging options with an emphasis on regional ingredients." Photo: Casa Hotels Group

3 . The Devonshire Arms, Beeley The Devonshire Arms has been awarded with one AA Rosette - and was described as offering "classically inspired dining on the Chatsworth Estate." Photo: jason chadwick