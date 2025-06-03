21 of the best restaurants and places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District – all of which have won prestigious AA Rosettes

By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 12:05 BST
These restaurants need to feature at the top of your list if you’re planning a trip to Derbyshire or the Peak District over the coming weeks – with each eatery having secured at least one prestigious AA Rosette.

If you’re planning a trip to Derbyshire or the Peak District, and you’re searching for somewhere to enjoy a lovely meal, then look no further.

These 21 restaurants and pubs across the county have been ranked among the best in the region after being awarded AA Rosettes – a prestigious prize that marks the country’s best places to eat.

The full list can be found below, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

These Derbyshire eateries have all scooped prestigious AA Rosettes.

1. Award-winning places to eat

These Derbyshire eateries have all scooped prestigious AA Rosettes. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Red Lion has two AA Rosettes - being recommended for their “wide-ranging options with an emphasis on regional ingredients.”

2. Red Lion, Peak Edge Hotel, Stone Edge

The Red Lion has two AA Rosettes - being recommended for their “wide-ranging options with an emphasis on regional ingredients.” Photo: Casa Hotels Group

Photo Sales
The Devonshire Arms has been awarded with one AA Rosette - and was described as offering “classically inspired dining on the Chatsworth Estate.”

3. The Devonshire Arms, Beeley

The Devonshire Arms has been awarded with one AA Rosette - and was described as offering “classically inspired dining on the Chatsworth Estate.” Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
The Bulls Head has been awarded three AA Rosettes, and was described by an inspector as a “rising star in Derbyshire.”

4. The Bulls Head, Holymoorside

The Bulls Head has been awarded three AA Rosettes, and was described by an inspector as a “rising star in Derbyshire.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice