If you’re planning a trip to Derbyshire or the Peak District during the festive season, and you’re searching for somewhere to enjoy a lovely meal, then look no further.
These 21 restaurants and pubs across the county have been ranked among the best in the region after being awarded AA Rosettes – a prestigious prize that marks the country’s best places to eat.
The full list can be found below, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.
2. Red Lion, Peak Edge Hotel, Stone Edge
The Red Lion has two AA Rosettes - being recommended for their “wide-ranging options with an emphasis on regional ingredients.” Photo: Casa Hotels Group
3. The Devonshire Arms, Beeley
The Devonshire Arms has been awarded with one AA Rosette - and was described as offering “classically inspired dining on the Chatsworth Estate.” Photo: jason chadwick
4. The Cavendish Hotel, Baslow
The restaurant at the Cavendish Hotel , The Gallery, has been awarded three AA Rosettes - earning praise for its “classy modern cooking in a grand country house.” Photo: Brian Eyre
