News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

13 of the best antique centres across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District, based on Google reviews – perfect places to hunt for Christmas presents

These are some of the most popular antique shops and centres across the county – ideal places for some festive shopping – according to Google reviews.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Dec 2023, 15:27 GMT

If you’re planning a day out to search for Christmas presents in Derbyshire, these antique shops across Chesterfield, Bakewell, Belper and Matlock should be at the very top of your list.

These stores come highly recommended by other customers on Google – winning praise for their unique collections and great customer service.

READ THIS: Review: Local focus, exceptional food and warm hospitality make for a superb experience at the Bulls Head in Holymoorside

All data was taken from Google and the shops are not ranked in any particular order.

These antique centres are great places to search for a unique present.

1. Antique centres

These antique centres are great places to search for a unique present. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This shop has a 4.7/5 rating based on 14 Google reviews, and was praised for its “reasonable prices - with some real bargains too.”

2. Quirky Antiques Collectables and Curios, Dale Road, Matlock

This shop has a 4.7/5 rating based on 14 Google reviews, and was praised for its “reasonable prices - with some real bargains too.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This shop has a 4.3/5 rating based on 442 Google reviews - and was labelled as “the absolute best antique centre in the world” by one visitor.

3. Matlock Antiques and Collectables, Dale Road, Matlock

This shop has a 4.3/5 rating based on 442 Google reviews - and was labelled as “the absolute best antique centre in the world” by one visitor. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This shop has a 4.4/5 rating based on 245 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great place, friendly staff, amazing products.”

4. Derwentside Shopping Mill, Derwent Street, Belper

This shop has a 4.4/5 rating based on 245 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great place, friendly staff, amazing products.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GooglePeak DistrictChesterfieldDerbyshireBakewellMatlockBelper