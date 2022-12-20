News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
These pubs will be open on the 25th.

11 pubs opening on Christmas Day across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District

These are some of the pubs in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District that will open their doors on Christmas Day.

By Tom Hardwick
5 hours ago

Whether you’re looking for a excuse not to get involved with the cooking, or want to stop for a drink after burning off those pigs in blankets, many like to venture to their local pub on Christmas Day.

Many venues will remain closed on the 25th – but these are 11 in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District that are set to welcome customers.

1. Rose & Crown, Chatsworth Road, Brampton

The Rose & Crown will open between 12.00pm and 2.00pm on Christmas Day.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. The Badger, Brockwell Lane, Chesterfield

The Badger will welcome customers between 12.00pm and 3.00pm on the 25th.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. The Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helen’s Street, Chesterfield

The Neptune Beer Emporium will open its doors from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

Punters will be able to stop for a drink at the Chesterfield Arms from 12.00pm till 2.00pm.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Peak DistrictChesterfieldDerbyshire