Cars from manufacturers such as McLaren, Lamborghini and Ferrari grace his present-day showroom, which sits in a 40-acre estate in Derbyshire.

Take a look at some of the world’s most exclusive cars - on sale at award-winning Derbyshire supercar dealer

Derbyshire supercar dealer and television personality Tom Hartley has won an accolade in recognition of his special place in the UK’s automotive industry – and decades of dealing in some of the world’s most exclusive cars.

By Julia Rodgerson
Friday, 10th December 2021, 4:18 pm

Mr Hartley picked up the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Used Car Awards, hosted by the respected automotive trade title Car Dealer magazine and compered by TV’s Mike Brewer.

Mr Hartley has bought and sold luxury and performance cars for more than 48 years, after selling his first vehicle, which was a Range Rover, when he was only 12.

1. Luxury service

Viewing is by appointment only and buyers can arrive by helicopter before enjoying a spa treatment or perhaps a glass of Champagne.

Photo: Car Dealer Magazine

2. Selling supercars

With a distinguished and respected track record within the motoring industry, Mr Hartley’s success has been well documented in media outlets across the world – but he described receiving the Lifetime Achievement award from Car Dealer Magazine as the pinnacle of his career.

Photo: Car Dealer Magazine

3. Lifetime Achievement

Mr Hartley said it was ‘incredible’, adding: ‘I’ve won some awards in business over the years but this really is the best. Lifetime Achievement is the best and it’s given by people who admire your achievements in life. This is the biggest highlight for me."

Photo: Car Dealer Magazine

4. Big honour

Mr Hartley added: "I don’t get many honours but when I do, I get the big ones, and this is the biggest for me."

Photo: Car Dealer Magazine

