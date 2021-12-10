Take a look at some of the world’s most exclusive cars - on sale at award-winning Derbyshire supercar dealer

Mr Hartley picked up the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Used Car Awards, hosted by the respected automotive trade title Car Dealer magazine and compered by TV’s Mike Brewer.
Mr Hartley has bought and sold luxury and performance cars for more than 48 years, after selling his first vehicle, which was a Range Rover, when he was only 12.
1. Luxury service
Photo: Car Dealer Magazine
2. Selling supercars
With a distinguished and respected track record within the motoring industry, Mr Hartley’s success has been well documented in media outlets across the world – but he described receiving the Lifetime Achievement award from Car Dealer Magazine as the pinnacle of his career.
3. Lifetime Achievement
Mr Hartley said it was ‘incredible’, adding: ‘I’ve won some awards in business over the years but this really is the best. Lifetime Achievement is the best and it’s given by people who admire your achievements in life. This is the biggest highlight for me."
4. Big honour
Mr Hartley added: "I don’t get many honours but when I do, I get the big ones, and this is the biggest for me."
