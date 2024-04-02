Best of both worlds Volvo XC60 is an easy car to live with, says Julie Marshall

Volvo XC60 Recharge

Earlier this year Volvo built its last diesel-powered car, an XC90, which rolled off the production line in Torslanda, Sweden.

It’s one step nearer towards the company’s ambition of becoming a fully electric car maker by 2040.

There’s still a long way to go. Only four of the 11-strong line-up are pure electric though a number are plug-in hybrids including its best-selling model the XC60.

The model had a mid-life refresh in 2022 and is as popular as ever.

There are two engines in the XC60 plug-in: the T8 and the T6 as reviewed here today.

So-called range-anxiety is a thing of the past in a hybrid. You don’t have to worry about grinding to a halt on the M1 or turning off your air conditioning, wipers or stereo to squeeze a few extra miles out of the battery.

If you have a short commute and plug-in points at both ends then it is possible to run the XC60 on battery power alone - Volvo claims up to 49 miles between charges. Using a 3.7kW charger will take from five hours.

In my case, charging is not straightforward as I only have a domestic supply to call on which takes far longer.

I tended to use the petrol engine more than, say, an owner driver would.

For those with access to their own charging station or a nearby fast-charger it becomes far more of a sensible option.

Using petrol-power for most of the time dragged my mpg down to around 39mpg - still not bad considering the size and weight of the car.

XC60, even in entry level trim, is well specified with a rear parking camera, heated front seats, power-operated tailgate, cruise control with speed limiter and a whole host of active and passive safety features - sometimes they were a little alarming though.

A couple of times a strident collision alert sounded and there didn’t seem to be any reason for it. Some of these can be turned off but I wouldn’t recommend it - they are there for a reason, after all.

There are too many safety aids to mention but they include tightening your seat belt if you run off the road, detecting pedestrians, cyclists or large animals in your path and front collision warning with automatic braking.

One of my favourite features is the Google Assistant voice control - I’ve got so used to asking Google dozens of questions each day it’s great to be able to continue the conversation while on the move - the interface so familiar it was a joy to use.

The Volvo Cars app, once downloaded to your smartphone, tablet or watch also allows you to control various functions remotely including acting as an emergency tracking service.

The XC60 also has wireless phone charging and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration.

In all respects the XC60 is a really easy car to live with. The 20in alloys and adjustable seats give a comfortable ride and the acceleration from 0-62mph a sprightly 5.9 seconds with smooth gearchanges from the automatic transmission.

Price: £60,055 (£61,500 as tested)

Engine: 2.0-litre petrol and electric motor

Power: 350bhp

Torque: 486lb/ft

Transmission: Automatic

Top speed: 112mph

0-62mph: 5.9 seconds

Economy: 217-282mpg

CO 2 emissions: 23-30g/km