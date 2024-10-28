Volkswagen Tiguan

The Tiguan – Volkswagen’s most popular SUV is as good as ever, says Julie Marshall

More than 7.5 million Volkswagen Tiguans have been sold worldwide to date making it the German giant’s most popular SUV.

This family-sized SUV has been around since 2007 and the third generation made its worldwide debut last year.

The British car buying public likes Tiguan too. In September this year it was eighth in the table of new car registrations at 4,327. Top of the table was the Kia Sportage with 7,482. Sales in the UK of the Tiguan in 2023 were around 25,000.

This latest model builds on the success of its predecessors with revised styling, a smart new interior and lots of extra kit.

Engine choices are two mild hybrids (130ps and 150ps) and, surprisingly, a two-litre turbo diesel. There are also a couple of plug-in hybrid options.

As you’d expect from a family-sized vehicle, Tiguan has plenty of space for driver, passengers and luggage.

The rear seats move back and forth and in top spec trims they are also reclinable. The boot volume is 652 litres but some of this is lost if you push the rear seats back as far as they’ll go. The addition of a ‘ski hatch’ means longer loads can be carried with the seats in place.

While we’re discussing storage, the Tiguan has loads and it is of a usable size. Door bins all round will take large water bottles, as does the glove box.

A wireless charger for mobiles is supplemented with two USB-C chargers in the front and a couple in the rear. A 12v socket sits at the back inside the armrest cum centre cubby box.

The gear selector for the automatic transmission is on the steering wheel and once you get used to it, it is very easy to use.

The last time I owned a car with column gear change was in the early 80s. It was a 1956 Hilman Minx with a full-width red leather bench seat at the front - hence the need for a gear selector on the wheel. I loved it and should never have let it go.

Acceleration is sprightly; 0-62mph in 9.1 seconds and it has a top speed of 130mph.

The suspension is a little firm so we used it on the comfort setting most of the time. The others are eco and sport with individually configured ones available to set.

Even set on comfort the ride is not wallowy and steering is well weighted and precise with a good turning circle.

If there is one fault it is that the brakes take some time to adjust to. For the first few drives you might find you are not as smooth as you’d like to be.

A lot of the functions of the Tiguan are carried out via the colossal 15in infotainment screen (a £1,100 upgrade from the standard spec to also include head-up display). There is however a large volume control on the centre console which is a bonus. Physical climate controls would also be nice as well.

Price: £39,290 (£42,770 as tested)

Engine: 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid

Power: 138bhp

Torque: 184lb/ft

Transmission: Seven-speed DSG

Top speed: 130mph

0-62mph: 9.1 seconds

Economy: 44.2mpg combined

CO 2 emissions:149g/km