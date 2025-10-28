Review: Honda e:Ny1

Honda e:Ny1

What’s in a name? Julie Marshall gets to grips with Honda’s e:Ny1

While driving around in the e:Ny1, Honda’s electric crossover, for a week, I kept forgetting how to pronounce it. A quick Google search told me that the most popular variation is ‘ee-en-why-one’. The name is clearly derived from the e:N platform it is built on, but it's not exactly catchy.

Perhaps it’s aimed at Honda’s preferred market - the younger buyers.

Obviously, where electric cars are concerned, range is king. The e:Ny1 is not one of the worst, but it's not particularly brilliant either. Honda claims an official figure of 256miles from a full charge, but with the air conditioning blasting away, the entertainment system on, lights, heated seats and gadgets charging all draining the battery, you’ll get a lot less.

Honda e:Ny1

Driving an electric car is always a compromise. Should you turn off all the creature comforts to get further without topping up, or just be prepared to stop and charge up more often?

I’m in the latter camp despite, in the e:Ny1’s case, the charge taking a relatively long time. The 68.8kWh battery takes 45 minutes to charge from 10-80 per cent, but if you’re in a rush, 11 minutes will get you 60 miles - you’ll need to be connected to a 100kW charger in this case, though.

It delivers a brisk drive with a 0-62mph time of 7.6 seconds and has well-balanced steering and a firm though not uncomfortable suspension.

The cabin is dominated by a portrait-shaped 15.1-inch centre console touchscreen, which is sensibly set out in three distinct zones and is easy to use.

Honda e:Ny1

It all looks suitably futuristic, but not so much so that all the functions are hidden in the touchscreen menu.

These days, there are many methods of changing gear, some more accessible and easier to use than others. I prefer the one in the e:Ny1 and many of the Stellantis models: a simple switch within easy reach of the driver with drive, park and neutral marked clearly.

Despite appearing to be quite a small car, the e:Ny1 is deceptively roomy with a decent amount of legroom and headroom in the back.

The boot could do with being a bit bigger, though, as it’s only 344 litres with a maximum of 1136 litres with the rear seats down and loaded up to the roof.

It’s a good-looking vehicle. The front end is particularly sleek with a visor-like light cluster and a blanked off air intake and the whole car is put together nicely.

There are two trim levels: Elegance and Advance (as tested). Entry-level Elegance has heated front seats, wireless charging and keyless entry and start.

Advance adds panoramic glass roof, powered tailgate, multi-view camera and Honda’s parking pilot.

Considering the range, It’s quite expensive with our test car coming in at £42,620, including a £700 premium for the trim.

Honda e:NY1

Price: £41,920 (£42,620 as tested)

Engine: 68.8kWh battery

Power: 201bhp

Torque: 229lb/ft

Transmission: Automatic

Top speed: 99mph

0-62mph: 7.6 seconds

Economy: 18.2kWh/100km

Electric range: 256 miles