BMW 1 Series

After 20 years, BMW’s 1 Series is better than ever, says Julie Marshall

It’s hard to believe that BMW’s 1 Series has been around for more than 20 years and is still as popular as ever - despite a plethora of other posh hatchbacks juggling for top position.

It has universal appeal and with prices starting around the £31,000 mark is not prohibitively expensive either.

Although 1 Series has obviously evolved over the two decades, it is this most recent model - the fourth generation - that has seen the most dramatic changes of all.

It is a really lovely car. From the front, it’s striking without being too overly macho and exudes sportiness with its long bonnet and flowing roofline. The radiator grille has both vertical and diagonal bars which is a particularly smart feature and complements the body kit on our 120 M Sport trim as do the M Sport brakes with snazzy red calipers.

The interior is new and in M Sport is completely leather-free - though the quality of the materials is so good you can’t tell.

Seats are supportive and very comfortable with plenty of adjustment: drivers of any shape or size should be able to make themselves comfortable. It has heated front seats and a heated steering wheel is a £175 top-up - both proved most welcome during a chilly week.

The rear seats are adequate for average-sized adults but anyone over six-foot tall may struggle. Especially, if like on our test car, the optional panoramic glass sunroof is fitted (£1,050).

Unusually, if you want split folding rear seats there’s a £175 premium to pay. If you have the 120 M version of the 1 Series you’ll probably need that functionality as boot room is compromised by the mild hybrid system.

There is a reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors, climate control and a top-quality infotainment system with navigation that is clear and quick to react. Our only gripe is the lack of physical buttons for some functions though the efficient voice control takes some of the sting out of that.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are fitted as standard.

In all, there were a hefty £9,560 add-ons to the £31,950 starting price. A chunk of this was taken up with the technology pack - £2,750 - which included, among other things, parking assist, adaptive LED headlights, wireless charging and a head-up display.

Acceleration from 0-62mph in the 120 takes 7.8 seconds and the engine noise is sweet with a responsive seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox - there is no manual alternative.

Fuel consumption is an official 50.44mpg.

It’s the little things that make a good car great and the head-up display on the 1 Series is a case in point. As well as displaying the current speed limit of the road you are on, as you approach a change in posted speed the new limit appears in shadow behind it.

Another point to note while we’re about it is the side windows. Open them when they are obscured by rain or mist and they come back up smear-free. The sign of exceptional fit and finish.

Price: £31,950 (£42,335 as tested)

Engine: 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid system

Power: 167bhp

Torque: 206lb/ft

Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Top speed: 140mph

0-62mph: 7.8 seconds

Economy: 50.44mpg

CO 2 emissions:127g/km