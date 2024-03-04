Priceless vintage cars battle it out off-road across north Derbyshire

These photos show competitors fighting extremely soggy conditions on the John Harris Trial as they make their way up a stage in Clough Wood near Darley Bridge.

Despite the cold and wet conditions over 200 cars took part in the Vintage Sports-Car Club event which takes place in multiple locations across Derbyshire on Saturday

On this section, as with many others, the rear seat passengers bounce up and down over the rear axle in an attempt to help give the rear tyres some traction in the mud.

The events is organised by the Vintage Sports-Car Club, which has provided an arena for people to enjoy pre-war cars competitively and socially, since its formation in 1934.

Photographer Rod Kirkpatrick was on hand to get these great images of the event

1 . John Harris Trial Charles Gillett drives a 1496cc 1923 Bugatti Brescia during the John Harris Trial in Derbyshire Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography Photo Sales

2 . John Harris Trial Richard Houlgate drives a 2937cc 1930 Austin 7 Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography Photo Sales

3 . John Harris Trial Andy Storer drives a 770cc 1928 Austin 7 through some deep Derbyshire mud Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography Photo Sales

4 . John Harris Trial Peter Kite negotiates a slippery corner in a 1921 GN Sports Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography Photo Sales