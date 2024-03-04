News you can trust since 1855
Priceless vintage cars battle it out off-road across north Derbyshire

Priceless vintage cars battled it out on special off-road tracks across north Derbyshire at the weekend in the John Harris Trial event.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 4th Mar 2024, 09:31 GMT

These photos show competitors fighting extremely soggy conditions on the John Harris Trial as they make their way up a stage in Clough Wood near Darley Bridge.

Despite the cold and wet conditions over 200 cars took part in the Vintage Sports-Car Club event which takes place in multiple locations across Derbyshire on Saturday

On this section, as with many others, the rear seat passengers bounce up and down over the rear axle in an attempt to help give the rear tyres some traction in the mud.

The events is organised by the Vintage Sports-Car Club, which has provided an arena for people to enjoy pre-war cars competitively and socially, since its formation in 1934.

Photographer Rod Kirkpatrick was on hand to get these great images of the event

Charles Gillett drives a 1496cc 1923 Bugatti Brescia during the John Harris Trial in Derbyshire

Charles Gillett drives a 1496cc 1923 Bugatti Brescia during the John Harris Trial in Derbyshire Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

Richard Houlgate drives a 2937cc 1930 Austin 7

Richard Houlgate drives a 2937cc 1930 Austin 7 Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

Andy Storer drives a 770cc 1928 Austin 7 through some deep Derbyshire mud

Andy Storer drives a 770cc 1928 Austin 7 through some deep Derbyshire mud Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

Peter Kite negotiates a slippery corner in a 1921 GN Sports

Peter Kite negotiates a slippery corner in a 1921 GN Sports Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

