National award for Chesterfield accountant

She has been announced as the Bill Teasdale Accountant of the Year at the prestigious Vertu Motors plc 2023 CEO Management Awards, which acknowledge colleagues who have performed exceptionally well and delivered the highest levels of leadership throughout the year.

Nominations are made by Operational Directors to the plc Board, which selects the winner of each category.

Laura’s nomination noted that ‘she has built a team who understand their roles and are willing to follow her lead, supporting others outside of their own dealership as well as taking on new challenges.’

Laura Machin

Like all the winners, Laura received a phone call from the Chief Executive, Robert Forrester, to congratulate her on her achievement, to thank her for her commitment to delivering results for the business, and for the work she has undertaken over the year.

Chris Taylor, Group Operations Director at Vertu Motors plc, commented; “Laura has been an integral part of our success with our Vertu and Macklin Toyota dealerships. Everyone in our teams are delighted for Laura with this much deserved recognition.”

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu Motors plc, said: “Laura is a living example of our values and a very worthy winner of this award.”

