Multi-million-pound car retail centre set to open its doors to the local community

The people of Derbyshire will soon be able to purchase and service their cars in true Scandinavian style with the opening of a two-million-pound refurbished store.

Marshall Volvo Nottingham, at Riverside Retail Park on Electric Avenue, is set to unveil a brand-new Scandi-Chic store in late 2024 to early 2025.

The redeveloped site will feature Volvo’s signature lounge area, complete with luxurious Scandinavian furniture. Customers will be able to relax while their car is looked after, or can work while they wait thanks to the free Wi-Fi and private office space.

The attention to detail will feature an interior viewing window that will allow customers to see all activity in the new workshops from – what feels like – the comfort of their own living room.

Helping combat the climate emergency and ahead of Volvo’s commitment to become a fully electric car maker by 2030, the retailer’s new home will also feature 6 electric charging points for Volvo’s growing range of electric vehicles.

The showroom will display the latest range of stunning Volvo cars, including the brand-new EX30 and the pure electric XC40 and plug-in hybrids, as well as a wide range of Volvo Selekt Approved Used models. More than 100 checks ensure these Approved Used cars are not just safe but perform to the highest standards thanks to the latest Volvo parts and software.

The Volvo Personal Service sees the same technician liaising with the customer from the point of booking right through to explaining the services – which they themselves have carried out. Two technicians work together on each car, reducing the time it takes for the service to be fulfilled.

Matthew Mills, Head of Business at Marshall Volvo Nottingham, said: “We are thrilled that work is well underway on our brand-new store.

“This is a significant investment for us and we’re incredibly proud to be supporting Volvo’s mission towards sustainability with our thoughtfully designed showroom. We’ve put a lot of work into creating the perfect space in which guests can feel relaxed, while incorporating the latest eco-friendly technology to ensure we’re as sustainable as possible.