Here's where to go in Chesterfield when your car is giving you a real headache

All the usual thoughts go through the head about how bad the damage is? how much it will cost? and also can you find a garage that you can trust to do a good job?
Here we have pulled together a guide of some of the highest rated car garages and mechanics around the Chesterfield area, via Google ratings from past customers to help you on your way.
1. Advance Accident Repairs
Advance Accident Repairs - localed on the Holmewood Industrial Estate on Hardwick View Rd, has a Google rating of 4.4 from 162 reviews. Photo: Advance Accident Repairs
2. Auto Inspire
Auto Inspire - located on Vanguard Trading Estate, Britannia Rd - has a google rating of 4.7 from 134 reviews. Photo: Auto Inspire
3. Excel Automotives LTD
Excel Automotives LTD - located at UNIT 4-7, SHEEPBRIDGE, 875 Sheffield Rd, Chesterfield - has a 4.9 rating from 168 Google reviews. Photo: Google
4. Winspear Motor Engineering
Winspear Motor Engineering - Boythorpe Business Units, Dock Walk - has a 4.9 rating from 56 google reviews. Photo: Google