Here's where to go in Chesterfield when your car is giving you a real headache

Published 9th Feb 2023, 13:06 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST
When something goes wrong with your car it’s always a big worry.

All the usual thoughts go through the head about how bad the damage is? how much it will cost? and also can you find a garage that you can trust to do a good job?

Here we have pulled together a guide of some of the highest rated car garages and mechanics around the Chesterfield area, via Google ratings from past customers to help you on your way.

Advance Accident Repairs - localed on the Holmewood Industrial Estate on Hardwick View Rd, has a Google rating of 4.4 from 162 reviews.

1. Advance Accident Repairs

Advance Accident Repairs - localed on the Holmewood Industrial Estate on Hardwick View Rd, has a Google rating of 4.4 from 162 reviews. Photo: Advance Accident Repairs

Auto Inspire - located on Vanguard Trading Estate, Britannia Rd - has a google rating of 4.7 from 134 reviews.

2. Auto Inspire

Auto Inspire - located on Vanguard Trading Estate, Britannia Rd - has a google rating of 4.7 from 134 reviews. Photo: Auto Inspire

Excel Automotives LTD - located at UNIT 4-7, SHEEPBRIDGE, 875 Sheffield Rd, Chesterfield - has a 4.9 rating from 168 Google reviews.

3. Excel Automotives LTD

Excel Automotives LTD - located at UNIT 4-7, SHEEPBRIDGE, 875 Sheffield Rd, Chesterfield - has a 4.9 rating from 168 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Winspear Motor Engineering - Boythorpe Business Units, Dock Walk - has a 4.9 rating from 56 google reviews.

4. Winspear Motor Engineering

Winspear Motor Engineering - Boythorpe Business Units, Dock Walk - has a 4.9 rating from 56 google reviews. Photo: Google

