The cars most likely to fail their MOT have been named in new research, and it’s bad news for owners of small French cars.

Analysis of MOT test results from the DVSA shows that diesel versions of the Peugeot 307 have the worst pass rate in the country, with just 39% making it through the test first time.

The data, obtained by USwitch shows that the Renault Kangoo MPV/van is also a liability, with three variants in the list of the 10 models with the lowest pass rates. The long-wheelbase Maxi LL occupied second and eighth place on the list, at 39% and 42.1%, thanks to different performance of models with different engines.

Apart from the third-placed Vauxhall Vivaro van in long-wheelbase guise (39.7% pass rate) Renault and Peugeot dominated the list of models with the worst MOT records, with the Peugeot 806 and 207, and Renault Clio and Megane all returning pass rates of less than 43%.

At the opposite end of the scale, pampered sports cars were found to be the most likely to get the tester’s approval, with models from Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche all returning pass rates of more than 95%.

The Ferrari 575M was found to be the most likely to pass its test first time round, with 97.4% gaining a clean bill of health.

Behind it, three more unusual vehicles - the Fiat Carado campervan, Harley-Davidson FLHTC Electra Glide motorbike, and LEVC eclectic taxi - recorded the best pass marks at 97.3%, 97.2% and 96.9%, ahead of the Lamborghini Huracan and Ferrari 458 Italia.

One more mainstream model did make it into the top 10, with 95.6% of all Kia Stonics passing the MOT first time.

The analysis also looked at the regions with the best and worst MOT records, with Enfield in London coming out on top. A total of 77.6% of the 176,233 tests carried out in the EN postcode in 2020 resulted in a pass, just ahead of East Central London and Slough, with 76.3% and 76% respectively.

Kirkcaldy in Fife saw the worst pass rates of anywhere in the country, with 60.2% of cars making it through at the first attempt, just ahead of nearby Dundee, where the pass rate was 61%, and Plymouth (61.5%).