Derby car retailer introduces new all-black edition of one of its most popular models

A Derby car retailer is prioritising both style and substance with the introduction of a new version of one of its most popular models.

Marshall Derby, on Stadium View, is continuing to expand its range of cars for Derby drivers with a sleek new addition – the Volvo XC60 Black Edition.

Adopting an all-black design, the new addition to the range brings unique styling cues to the popular mid-size SUV, making it the ideal model for Derby drivers looking for a new car that ticks all the boxes – safe, sustainable and stylish.

Finished exclusively in Onyx Black paintwork, the XC60 Black Edition features black alloy wheels, a high-gloss black grille, black Volvo logo and black rear Volvo lettering for a stealthy appearance. Inside, the dark colour scheme continues with charcoal headlining and charcoal seat upholstery, in either full Nappa leather or partial Nappa leather and textile.

The Volvo XC60 Black Edition will be available from early 2024

Available in petrol form or as a petrol-electric plug-in hybrid, the XC60 Black Edition has an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. For those looking for a touch of luxury, standard equipment includes a keyless entry and start system, handsfree power-operated tailgate, heated steering wheel, an advanced air-purification system and a surround-view camera set-up.

The XC60 Black Edition will be available to drive from early 2024, with prices starting from £54,035.

Christopher Astle, Franchise Manager at Marshall Derby, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming the brand-new XC60 Black Edition to Derby.

“Here at Marshall Derby, we strongly believe that buying a car shouldn’t be a choice between style or practicality, and this newest addition from Volvo Cars is the perfect proof of this. The XC60 Black Edition joins a strong heritage of cars that combine the latest in technology with a timeless design and sustainable materials.

“We’d like to invite Derby drivers to come along to Marshall Derby to learn more about the XC60 Black Edition and to chat to our expert team about all things Volvo Cars. The dark side has never looked more tempting.”