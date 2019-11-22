£1000 prize for lucky neighbours in Chesterfield

The People's Postcode Lottery have raised £486 million for charities and organisations

Ten people in Inkersall, Chesterfield, have got their weekend off to a flying start after scooping a £1,000 cash prize each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The neighbours of S43 3HZ were announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Friday 22 November 2019.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Judie McCourt said: “Hearing you’ve picked up a prize on the lottery is great news to get on a Friday and I’m delighted for our winners in Inkersall.

"I hope they have a great time celebrating over the weekend.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £486 million to date for 'thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond'.

This draw was promoted by Friends of the Earth, which has received 'over £7.2 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. This support helps it campaign for environmental and social causes around the world'.