Chesterfield Medieval Market - the general scene in the market place, Chesterfield, as the fair gets in to full swing - 26th July 1983placeholder image
Chesterfield Medieval Market - the general scene in the market place, Chesterfield, as the fair gets in to full swing - 26th July 1983

You're going to need a long memory to recognise the Chesterfield shown in these images from the 1980s

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 25th Aug 2020, 15:00 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 10:56 BST
You’re going to need to be of a certain age and have a good memory to remember Chesterfield looking like this.

These old pictures show how our town looked over 40 years ago and the people who helped make it so special.

We have Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Royal Hospital at Calow - getting equipment ready for opening - in April 1984 as well as a Medieval Market which took place in town on 23rd July 1985.

There is also a throwback to the 1989 Comic Relief, events to mark the opening of the town’s new inner ring road five years earlier and the 1986 Miss Chesterfield competition.

Get more Chesterfield retro content over on our website.

English Civil War Society - 27th October 1984 Chesterfield civil war battle Pictured Peter Norman and Linda Pickard

1. English Civil War Society

English Civil War Society - 27th October 1984 Chesterfield civil war battle Pictured Peter Norman and Linda Pickard Photo: Colin Drury

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Royal Hospital at Calow - getting equipment ready for opening - April 1984

2. Royal Hospital at Calow

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Royal Hospital at Calow - getting equipment ready for opening - April 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Chesterfield Medieval Market - 23rd July 1985

3. Chesterfield Medieval Market

Chesterfield Medieval Market - 23rd July 1985 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

NatWest Bank Staff stage a hold-up at Dronfield for Comic Relief - 11th March 1989

4. Comic Relief - 1989

NatWest Bank Staff stage a hold-up at Dronfield for Comic Relief - 11th March 1989 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

