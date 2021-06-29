Your memories of flooded Chesterfield in 2007
Memories of the day 14 years ago when towns in north Derbyshire were under floodwater continue to pour in.
Posts on the Derbyshire Times’ Facebook site showed the disruptive impact that the flooding had on everyday life.
Gem Wilkins said: “The street I was renting a house on flooded, missed the house I was renting by two houses. I was eight months pregnant at the time.”
Kev A. Watson said: “Took me one hour and a quarter to get home, in a normal day seven minutes from work.”
Tim Chambers said: “The only way my friend could get from town (Chesterfield) to Piccadilly Road on foot was to go via the train station and climb over the back from the southbound platform.”
Guy Meddows-Taylor said: "Anyone remember the video of the police van that stalled trying to get through the water and everyone cheered? It was on Mock The Week and made me howl!"