Your memories of flooded Chesterfield in 2007

Posts on the Derbyshire Times’ Facebook site showed the disruptive impact that the flooding had on everyday life.

Gem Wilkins said: “The street I was renting a house on flooded, missed the house I was renting by two houses. I was eight months pregnant at the time.”

Kev A. Watson said: “Took me one hour and a quarter to get home, in a normal day seven minutes from work.”

Flooding on Hady Hill, Chesterfield, on June 25, 2007. Photo by Dan Abel.

Tim Chambers said: “The only way my friend could get from town (Chesterfield) to Piccadilly Road on foot was to go via the train station and climb over the back from the southbound platform.”