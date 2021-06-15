Clowne Heritage School Prom 2010

Who can you spot in our photos from Clowne's Heritage school prom in 2010?

With covid-19 restrictions in place for a few more weeks, we take you back to 2010 with these great Heritage school prom pictures.

By Brian Eyre
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 12:18 pm

See who our photographer captured at the Clowne Heritage School prom held at Ringwood Hall, Brimington, over a decade ago. Recognise anyone?

1. Clowne Heritage School prom

Laura Grafton, 16 and Jody Morehen, 16 are ready for the school prom

Photo: Mark Fear

2. The A-Team van arrives.

Schhol proms are always a good excuse for some statement transportation! Here prom goers get a lift thanks to the A-team

Photo: Mark Fear

3. Students arrived in the A-Team van.

Clowne Heritage School youngsters arrive at their prom in style

Photo: Mark Fear

4. Clowne Heritage School prom

Brogan Warren, 15, Melissa Jackson , 16, Bryony Warren, 16 and Charmaine Keeton, 16 show off their stunning outfits for the prom

Photo: Mark Fear

