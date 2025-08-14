We’ve taken a trip down memory lane to share these black and white photos of Derbyshire life from the 60s to the 1990s

By Brian Eyre
Published 14th Aug 2025, 13:34 BST
Take a look at these brilliant photographs that capture life and landmarks of Derbyshire during during the 60s to the 1990s.

Journey through time with these photographs, which capture the beauty of Chesterfield, the Peak District, North Derbyshire and the Amber Valley.

Derwent Scouts at Chatsworth Peak 85 guide and scout camp.

Derwent Scouts at Chatsworth Peak 85 guide and scout camp. Photo: Sheffield Star

Heath Post Office in 1977.

Heath Post Office in 1977. Photo: Sheffield Star

Ripley keep fit display at a Ripley school in 1961.

Ripley keep fit display at a Ripley school in 1961. Photo: George Eyre

Tupton in 1978.

Tupton in 1978. Photo: Sheffield Star

