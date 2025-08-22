We've taken a look back at life and landmarks in Derbyshire during the past century

By Brian Eyre
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 11:32 BST
Take a look at these brilliant photographs that capture life and landmarks of Derbyshire during the past century.

Go back through time with these photographs, which capture life in Chesterfield, the Peak District, North Derbyshire and the Amber Valley.

American Adventure log flume in 1993.

American Adventure log flume in 1993. Photo: Brian Eyre

Hassop railway station , picture taken from the yard looking towards the signal box, 1962.

Hassop railway station , picture taken from the yard looking towards the signal box, 1962. Photo: Sheffield Star

Dunston Hall, pictured in 1972.

Dunston Hall, pictured in 1972. Photo: Sheffield Star

The Vicar of Heath Parish church, the Rev Timberlake looks at carved stone memorials.

The Vicar of Heath Parish church, the Rev Timberlake looks at carved stone memorials. Photo: Sheffield Star

