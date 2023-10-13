News you can trust since 1855
We take you back to the swinging sixties in our latest retro photo feature

From Chesterfield to Ripley - we go back to the 1960s with some more great images, including the Beatles playing in Buxton, to carnivals and street views taken across the Peak District, North Derbyshire and the Amber Valley.
By Brian Eyre
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:56 BST

See if you can spot anyone you know in these photos taken from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, plus our own archive.

Chesterfield retro photo - Brimington Road, Durant Road and Malkin St, 1967.

Chesterfield retro photo - Brimington Road, Durant Road and Malkin St, 1967. Photo: Star

Chesterfield vs Grimsby Town 17 December 1960 Picture shows Barnett the Grimsby Town goalkeeper making a save of the head of the Chesterfield inside right Havenhead from a pass by Frear.

Chesterfield vs Grimsby Town 17 December 1960 Picture shows Barnett the Grimsby Town goalkeeper making a save of the head of the Chesterfield inside right Havenhead from a pass by Frear. Photo: dt

Buxton Advertiser Archive, John Lennon plays on as fainting fans are carried from the audience at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens in 1963

Buxton Advertiser Archive, John Lennon plays on as fainting fans are carried from the audience at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens in 1963 Photo: Alan Swift

Buxton Advertiser archive, July 1966, a world cup themed collector in Buxton's carnival

Buxton Advertiser archive, July 1966, a world cup themed collector in Buxton's carnival Photo: unknown staffer

