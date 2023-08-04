News you can trust since 1855
Retro pictures - Derbyshire, 2000s.

We take you back to the noughties across Chesterfield, the Peak District, North Derbyshire and Amber Valley in our latest retro feature

We journey back to the 2000s with more great bygone images taken across Chesterfield, the Peak District, North Derbyshire and Amber Valley.
By Brian Eyre
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:13 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 13:14 BST

See if you can spot anyone you know in these photos taken from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, plus our own archive.

sp64621 Knight school at Bolsover Castle, Knight Nigel Lamb with Stanfree residents Lauren and Joshua Pearce ages 12 and 7.

1. Knight school at Bolsover Castle

sp64621 Knight school at Bolsover Castle, Knight Nigel Lamb with Stanfree residents Lauren and Joshua Pearce ages 12 and 7. Photo: Marisa Cashill

SP73266 Ashgate Angels ready for the charity it's a Knock out tournament Carla Hind, Rebecca Mason, Alison Ward and Marisa Cashill.

2. Ashgate Angels

SP73266 Ashgate Angels ready for the charity it's a Knock out tournament Carla Hind, Rebecca Mason, Alison Ward and Marisa Cashill. Photo: RKH

sp64997 Chatsworth country Fair 2007 alan Titchmarsh with Carl Cox, regional director british Association for shooting and conservation.

3. Chatsworth country Fair

sp64997 Chatsworth country Fair 2007 alan Titchmarsh with Carl Cox, regional director british Association for shooting and conservation. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Alfreton in the 2000s

4. Alfreton

Alfreton in the 2000s Photo: Derbyshire Times

