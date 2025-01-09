We take you back to Eighties Derbyshire again with our latest retro photo feature

By Brian Eyre
Published 9th Jan 2025, 13:28 GMT
In our latest selection of great pictures we feature pictures from Chesterfield, Bolsover, Alfreton, Buxton and many more towns and villages

From the great Brian Clough to Blue Peter bring and buy sales, lost shops and pubs to royal visits to Derbyshire, see if you can spot yourself or friends in these fantastic pictures taken from our archives.

Chesterfield Miners Rally, Speaker Tony Benn MP

1. Eighties Derbyshire

Chesterfield Miners Rally, Speaker Tony Benn MP Photo: DT

Woodlinkin opencast viewed from Heanor. March 1989

2. Eighties Derbyshire

Woodlinkin opencast viewed from Heanor. March 1989 Photo: Johnston press

Market Place pump, Chesterfield - Novermber 1981

3. Eighties Derbyshire

Market Place pump, Chesterfield - Novermber 1981 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Shirebrook Pram Race in 1980

4. Eighties Derbyshire

Shirebrook Pram Race in 1980 Photo: Mansfield Chad

