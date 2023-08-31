News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Take a look back to the noughties with our latest picture featureTake a look back to the noughties with our latest picture feature
Take a look back to the noughties with our latest picture feature

We take you back to Derbyshire in the noughties with our latest retro picture feature

We take you back to the noughties with some more great images taken across Chesterfield, the Peak District, North Derbyshire and Amber Valley
By Brian Eyre
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:56 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 15:58 BST

See if you can spot anyone you know in these photos taken from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, plus our own archive.

Netherthorpe pupils Paul Sawyer(Bottom), Jamie Bytheway(Puck), Rachael Burton (Titania) in their production of A Midsummer Night's Dream at Bolsover castle.

1. Noughties Derbyshire

Netherthorpe pupils Paul Sawyer(Bottom), Jamie Bytheway(Puck), Rachael Burton (Titania) in their production of A Midsummer Night's Dream at Bolsover castle. Photo: RKH

Photo Sales
Dema Glass factory, seen from the A61 junction Chesterfield 200. The site was cleared to make way for the Tesco superstore and new Chesterfield FC stadium that stand there today.

2. Noughties Derbyshire

Dema Glass factory, seen from the A61 junction Chesterfield 200. The site was cleared to make way for the Tesco superstore and new Chesterfield FC stadium that stand there today. Photo: Chesterfield Library

Photo Sales
Wigley primary pupils Isobel Thistlethwaite and Morgan Dickins enjoy French day.

3. Noughties Derbyshire

Wigley primary pupils Isobel Thistlethwaite and Morgan Dickins enjoy French day. Photo: RKH

Photo Sales
Allan Wood, Howard Borrell, Matthew Blain and Jim Wilcock toast the arrival of a special Spireites beer

4. Noughties Derbyshire

Allan Wood, Howard Borrell, Matthew Blain and Jim Wilcock toast the arrival of a special Spireites beer Photo: BWJ

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:North DerbyshireChesterfieldPeak District