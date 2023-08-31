We take you back to Derbyshire in the noughties with our latest retro picture feature

We take you back to the noughties with some more great images taken across Chesterfield, the Peak District, North Derbyshire and Amber Valley
See if you can spot anyone you know in these photos taken from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, plus our own archive.
1. Noughties Derbyshire
Netherthorpe pupils Paul Sawyer(Bottom), Jamie Bytheway(Puck), Rachael Burton (Titania) in their production of A Midsummer Night's Dream at Bolsover castle. Photo: RKH
2. Noughties Derbyshire
Dema Glass factory, seen from the A61 junction Chesterfield 200. The site was cleared to make way for the Tesco superstore and new Chesterfield FC stadium that stand there today. Photo: Chesterfield Library
3. Noughties Derbyshire
Wigley primary pupils Isobel Thistlethwaite and Morgan Dickins enjoy French day. Photo: RKH
4. Noughties Derbyshire
Allan Wood, Howard Borrell, Matthew Blain and Jim Wilcock toast the arrival of a special Spireites beer Photo: BWJ