News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Britain’s first Eurovision singer, Patricia Bredin, has died aged 88
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Greta retro pictures from showing Derbyshire in the ninetiesGreta retro pictures from showing Derbyshire in the nineties
Greta retro pictures from showing Derbyshire in the nineties

We take you back to Derbyshire in the nineties with our latest retro photo feature

Enjoy these great pictures from the nineties with more great bygone images taken across Chesterfield, the Peak District, North Derbyshire and Amber Valley.
By Brian Eyre
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:27 BST

See if you can spot anyone you know in these great photos taken from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, plus our own archive.

MORE GREAT PHOTOS: 41 remarkable photos show inside abandoned buildings and iconic lost venues across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – including former pubs, hotels and rail tunnels

Clowning about at Ripley Show in 1991.

1. Nineties Derbyshire

Clowning about at Ripley Show in 1991. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Wheatbridge Road, Brampton, in July 1999.

2. Nineties Derbyshire

Wheatbridge Road, Brampton, in July 1999. Photo: J Stanley

Photo Sales
Mill Hill school pupils get the change to try out their public speaking skills

3. Nineties Derbyshire

Mill Hill school pupils get the change to try out their public speaking skills Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Ripley fair in full swing in 1991.

4. Nineties Derbyshire

Ripley fair in full swing in 1991. Photo: Eric Gregory

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:North DerbyshireChesterfieldPeak District