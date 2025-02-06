We take a nostalgic look back to the noughties and beyond in our latest retro picture gallery

By Brian Eyre
Published 6th Feb 2025, 15:53 BST
Derbyshire went through a lot in the 2000s. From the lively street art scene to the bustling pubs and the many local events and festivals, Derbyshire had it all. This collection of photos captures the essence of Derbyshire’s vibrant atmosphere and the diverse interests of its people.

Our photographers have covered many events over the years and captured some great pictures. See if you can spot yourself or family and friends in this great selection we bring you.

Images from our archives, Chesterfield library and Chesterfield museum. For more photos from yesteryear, visit the retro section of our website.

Sarah Merris, Joanne Clements and Craig Titley from Chesterfield College, along with Miss Alex Wright from the Heath Primary School are joined by pupils from Heath and Grassmoor Primary Schools at the unveiling of their tapestry to go on display at Hardwick. Photo: Anne Shelley

Bakewell farmers market, NFU best farmers market regional winner 2001 Photo: DT

Shoppers at Chesterfield market, pictured in the 2000s. Photo: DT

Astronaut Al Worden visits Abercrombie Primary School Photo: Rachel Atkins

