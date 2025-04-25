We take a nostalgic look back at the past century in Derbyshire through these incredible photos

By Brian Eyre
Published 25th Apr 2025, 12:55 BST
Bring back memories of the past with these stunning photographs that showcase the changing way of life in Derbyshire over the past century.

We bring you great pictures from Chesterfield, Buxton, Ripley, Codnor and many more towns and villages.

Evocative images show schools, changing streets and royal visits across the towns and villages of Derbyshire. See if you recognise anyone in these rare bygone pictures from our archives

Dancing through High Street in Chesterfield.

1. Retro Chesterfield

Dancing through High Street in Chesterfield. Photo: Chesterfield Museum

Ashopton Village - demolished in the early 1940s to make way for the Ladybower Reservoir

2. Retro Derbyshire

Ashopton Village - demolished in the early 1940s to make way for the Ladybower Reservoir Photo: Julia Armstrong

Saltergate, in Chesterfield, pictured in the 1930s.

3. Retro Derbyshire

Saltergate, in Chesterfield, pictured in the 1930s. Photo: Chesterfield Library\brorough en

Bryan Donkins works in 1952.

4. Retro Derbyshire

Bryan Donkins works in 1952. Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher

