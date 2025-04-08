We take a nostalgic journey back to 1990s Derbyshire

We’ve raided the archives to take you on journey back in time to the1990s, with these captivating photos.

This was a decade of significant cultural transformation in the United Kingdom, marked by a resurgence of national pride and a newfound sense of identity. This period, often referred to as “Cool Britannia,” saw the end of the Conservative government’s tenure and the ushering in of a new era under the leadership of Tony Blair.

Technological advancements played a pivotal role in shaping the decade. Digital cameras, widescreen televisions, and DVDs became increasingly prevalent, while mobile phones underwent a remarkable transformation, becoming smaller, more affordable, and widely adopted.

But what was life like here in Derbyshire in the nineties? These photos reveal all...

Posing for the camera at Ambergate carnival in the 1990s.

Posing for the camera at Ambergate carnival in the 1990s. Photo: Brian Eyre

Alfreton school football and hockey teams pictured in the 1990s.

Alfreton school football and hockey teams pictured in the 1990s. Photo: Eric Gregory

Bolsover town centre pictured in 1992

Bolsover town centre pictured in 1992 Photo: Mansfield Chad

Shirebrook Colliery pictured. in 1994.

Shirebrook Colliery pictured. in 1994. Photo: Mansfield Chad

