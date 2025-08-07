We selected 27 pictures that capture the vibrant life and buildings of Derbyshire from the 1960s to the 1980s

Take a peek at these stunning photographs that capture the vibrant life and buildings of Derbyshire during during the 60s to the 1980s.

Embark on a poignant journey through these captivating photographs, which capture the beauty of Chesterfield, the Peak District, North Derbyshire and the Amber Valley. As you view these remarkable images, allow your mind to reminisce about the past, rediscovering the individuals and places that have shaped these regions.

There are even more pictures from yesteryear on the dedicated section of our website: www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/retro

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

Church clipping ceremony at St Barts Church Old Whittington in 1969.

Church clipping ceremony at St Barts Church Old Whittington in 1969. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Royal Hospital at Calow - x-ray equipment - April 1984

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Royal Hospital at Calow - x-ray equipment - April 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Terence Donnally and the 'Sir William, Grindleford pictured in 1983.

Terence Donnally and the 'Sir William, Grindleford pictured in 1983. Photo: Sheffield Star

A view of High St and Church in Staveley, 1983.

A view of High St and Church in Staveley, 1983. Photo: Sheffield Star

