We look back over a decade of Derbyshire A-level results to bring you these great pictures

We’ve looked back in our archives to bring you these great images of results days from down the years – see who you can spot in our great gallery of schooldays from yesteryear.

There are even more pictures from yesteryear on the dedicated section of our website: www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/retro

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

1 . Retro A level results A level results at Henry Fanshaw school l to r Richard Agar,Jessica Piette,Rebecca Parker,Tom McFarlane,Scott Harrison Photo: Terry Walden Photo Sales

2 . Retro A level results A level results at Chesterfield college l to r Rebecca Swindell,James Newton,Aidan Press,Pooja Modi Photo: Terry Walden Photo Sales

3 . Retro A Levels A Level Students at Eckington School collect their results. Jake Hawkes, TomThickett, Ben Marper, Ellie Lee and Jack Wragg Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

4 . Retro A level results Netherthorpe school A level results l to r Thomas Williams,Joseph Stewart,Catherine Lawrence,Pippa Wall,Josh Milner,Ben Gunn Photo: Terry Walden Photo Sales