We look back over a decade of Derbyshire A-level results to bring you these great pictures

By Brian Eyre
Published 12th Aug 2025, 14:01 BST
It will soon be time for this year’s crop of students to get the news they’ve been waiting for – and find out their exam results.

We’ve looked back in our archives to bring you these great images of results days from down the years – see who you can spot in our great gallery of schooldays from yesteryear.

There are even more pictures from yesteryear on the dedicated section of our website: www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/retro

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

A level results at Henry Fanshaw school l to r Richard Agar,Jessica Piette,Rebecca Parker,Tom McFarlane,Scott Harrison

1. Retro A level results

A level results at Henry Fanshaw school l to r Richard Agar,Jessica Piette,Rebecca Parker,Tom McFarlane,Scott Harrison Photo: Terry Walden

Photo Sales
A level results at Chesterfield college l to r Rebecca Swindell,James Newton,Aidan Press,Pooja Modi

2. Retro A level results

A level results at Chesterfield college l to r Rebecca Swindell,James Newton,Aidan Press,Pooja Modi Photo: Terry Walden

Photo Sales
A Level Students at Eckington School collect their results. Jake Hawkes, TomThickett, Ben Marper, Ellie Lee and Jack Wragg

3. Retro A Levels

A Level Students at Eckington School collect their results. Jake Hawkes, TomThickett, Ben Marper, Ellie Lee and Jack Wragg Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
Netherthorpe school A level results l to r Thomas Williams,Joseph Stewart,Catherine Lawrence,Pippa Wall,Josh Milner,Ben Gunn

4. Retro A level results

Netherthorpe school A level results l to r Thomas Williams,Joseph Stewart,Catherine Lawrence,Pippa Wall,Josh Milner,Ben Gunn Photo: Terry Walden

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Derbyshire Times
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice