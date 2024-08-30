We journey back to the 1970s and 80s with these fascinating photos of Derbyshire life from yesteryear
We’ve searched our archives to bring you these fascinating black and white photos showing how much life has changed in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire down the decades.
From factories and collieries, to galas, shops and long lost buildings, these images take us back to the way we were 40 and 50 years ago.
See how much local life has changed down the decades in these images taken from our archives, Chesterfield library and Chesterfield museum.
The scene at the Coalite and Chemical plant, Bolsove, after an explosion rocked the site in 1976 Photo: Sheffield Star
Over 500 scouts took part in the St. George's Day parade and march past Chesterfield Town Hall in 1978 Photo: Sheffield Star
The Chesterfield FC team of 1978. Photo: Sheffield Star
Clay Cross council offices, 1971. Photo: Sheffield Star
