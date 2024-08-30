From factories and collieries, to galas, shops and long lost buildings, these images take us back to the way we were 40 and 50 years ago.

See how much local life has changed down the decades in these images taken from our archives, Chesterfield library and Chesterfield museum.

1 . Derbyshire retro The scene at the Coalite and Chemical plant, Bolsove, after an explosion rocked the site in 1976 Photo: Sheffield Star Photo Sales

2 . Derbyshire retro Over 500 scouts took part in the St. George's Day parade and march past Chesterfield Town Hall in 1978 Photo: Sheffield Star Photo Sales