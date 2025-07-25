We bring you more fantastic photographs featuring Derbyshire life in the 1960s, 70s and 80s

By Brian Eyre
Published 25th Jul 2025, 13:19 BST
We searched our archives to bring you these stunning black and white images that capture what life was like in places including Chesterfield and Dronfield, Ripley, Codnor and Tideswell.

See who you can spot in our gallery of great photos from yesteryear pulled from the DT archives and the local studies section of Chesterfield library.

There are even more pictures from yesteryear on the dedicated section of our website: www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/retro

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times, and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

Protest outside Hope parish church, 1989

Protest outside Hope parish church, 1989 Photo: Sheffield Star

Whitwell railway station is to be taken down and rebuilt at The Midland Railway centre in Ripley, 1980.

Whitwell railway station is to be taken down and rebuilt at The Midland Railway centre in Ripley, 1980. Photo: Sheffield Star

Chesterfield tram on display at Crich Tramway museum in August 1985.

Chesterfield tram on display at Crich Tramway museum in August 1985. Photo: Sheffield Star

Dronfield Sation reopens in 1981.

Dronfield Sation reopens in 1981. Photo: Sheffield Star

