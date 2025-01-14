Travel back to the 1970s Derbyshire in our latest retro feature - including Chesterfield, Bolsover, Ripley and Matlock

From street views and changing businesses to local events – see how much local life has changed in Bolsover, Ripley, Shirebrook, Matlock, Chesterfield and villages across Derbyshire over the years in these images taken from our archives, Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield Museum.
For more photos from yesteryear, visit the retro section of our website.
1. Hope Valley
Blue Circle cements works, Hope Valley chimney toppled in 1971. Photo: Sheffield Star
2. Douglas museum
Castleton Douglas museum, pictured in 1975. Photo: Sheffield Star
3. Opening of coal preparation plant
Seen at the opening of coal preparation plant at Staveley, 1970. Photo: Sheffield Star
4. Picture shows Chesterfield in the 1970s
Picture shows Chesterfield in the 1970s. Pictured supplied by Chesterfield Museum Service\Chesterfield Borough Council Photo: Chesterfield museum
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.