Travel back to the 1970s Derbyshire in our latest retro feature - including Chesterfield, Bolsover, Ripley and Matlock

By Brian Eyre
Published 14th Jan 2025, 12:06 BST
These great nostalgic pictures show life across Derbyshire during the 1970s.

From street views and changing businesses to local events – see how much local life has changed in Bolsover, Ripley, Shirebrook, Matlock, Chesterfield and villages across Derbyshire over the years in these images taken from our archives, Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield Museum.

For more photos from yesteryear, visit the retro section of our website.

Blue Circle cements works, Hope Valley chimney toppled in 1971.

1. Hope Valley

Blue Circle cements works, Hope Valley chimney toppled in 1971. Photo: Sheffield Star

Castleton Douglas museum, pictured in 1975.

2. Douglas museum

Castleton Douglas museum, pictured in 1975. Photo: Sheffield Star

Seen at the opening of coal preparation plant at Staveley, 1970.

3. Opening of coal preparation plant

Seen at the opening of coal preparation plant at Staveley, 1970. Photo: Sheffield Star

Picture shows Chesterfield in the 1970s. Pictured supplied by Chesterfield Museum Service\Chesterfield Borough Council

4. Picture shows Chesterfield in the 1970s

Picture shows Chesterfield in the 1970s. Pictured supplied by Chesterfield Museum Service\Chesterfield Borough Council Photo: Chesterfield museum

