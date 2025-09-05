Town’s mining memories brought to life at special book launch event

Parkhouse Colliery workers in 1929. The pit was based in Clay Cross.

The colliery heritage of Clay Cross and the wider Chesterfield and north east Derbyshire area takes centre stage on Thursday 18th September, as The Hub invites the local community to the launch of a new book that captures the grit, camaraderie and community spirit of the area’s industrial past.

Compiled with the help of former miner and project volunteer Kev Kew, the richly illustrated ‘Coal Dust & Community’ title brings together first-hand stories, archive photos and rare memorabilia to offer a deeply personal perspective on life down the pit and the communities built around them.

Visitors will also have the chance to meet local artists from Clay Cross Art Group who helped design the book’s evocative cover — and browse copies of the book, which will be available for a suggested donation of £4.50.

The book is part of a wider £79,650 project funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, awarded to The Hub in 2023. The two-and-a-half-year project shines a spotlight on Clay Cross’s vital role in the coal industry — from the Victorian era through to the strikes of 1912, 1926 and 1984 — capturing the memories of formers miners now in their 60s through to their 80s, before their stories are lost.

As well as the book, the project is also delivering a programme of public talks, schools outreach, a mobile exhibition, the restoration of a Mines Rescue vehicle as a mobile interpretation unit and a series of specially recorded podcasts. Local people have been trained to help carry out interviews and digitise materials, and there will be a final community celebration next year to share the results of the project and recognise everyone who has taken part.

Karen Tait, Managing Director of The Hub, said: “We’re delighted to invite the public to this very special event. Thanks to the support of the National Lottery, we’re capturing stories and preserving a vital part of Clay Cross’s heritage that otherwise may have faded. This book is just one example of the powerful legacy the project is helping to build.”

Event Details:

The Hub, Gladstone Buildings, Clay Cross, Chesterfield S45 9JN.

Thursday 18th September 2025

4:00pm – 5:00pm

Free entry | Refreshments provided

More information from www.thehubs45.co.uk or https://www.facebook.com/TheHubS45/