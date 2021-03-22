Those shows could just have been doing it for a bit of fun, while for others it could well have been the start of bigger things to come.

Here we take a look at some of the performers from school plans and nativity events around Chesterfield as well as the amateur dramatic scene.

Take a look at the pictures and see if there is anyone you know.

Get more retro content over on our website.

1 . Fired up John Kersey, Mark Handley, Kelly Davies and Steve Clements in Matlock Operatic Society's production of Kiss Me Kate at Highfield School in 2006. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Bedside vigil Chatsworth Players present Arthur Miller's spellbinding show The Crucible in 2008. Photo: Paul Robinson Photo Sales

3 . Kindly friends Helen Figg and Hannah Boron in Matlock Gilbert and Sullivan Society's production of The Sorcerer in 2008. Photo: Paul Robinson Photo Sales

4 . Cowboy dreams Do you recognise anyone in this photo of Ripley and Alfreton Operatic Society's production of Crazy for You in 2006? Photo: Submitted Photo Sales