Lights camera action at Chesterfield's Brookhill Junior School .Lights camera action at Chesterfield's Brookhill Junior School .
Lights camera action at Chesterfield's Brookhill Junior School .

This retro gallery shines the spotlight on the budding stars of the stage in these school plays and amateur theatre shows from times gone by

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Mar 2021, 14:39 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 11:23 BST
You’ve got to start somewhere and here are just a few of Chesterfield’s budding performers enjoying showcasing their talent in years gone by.

Those shows could just have been doing it for a bit of fun, while for others it could well have been the start of bigger things to come.

Here we take a look at some of the performers from school plans and nativity events around Chesterfield as well as the amateur dramatic scene.

Take a look at the pictures and see if there is anyone you know.

Get more retro content over on our website.

John Kersey, Mark Handley, Kelly Davies and Steve Clements in Matlock Operatic Society's production of Kiss Me Kate at Highfield School in 2006.

1. Fired up

John Kersey, Mark Handley, Kelly Davies and Steve Clements in Matlock Operatic Society's production of Kiss Me Kate at Highfield School in 2006. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Chatsworth Players present Arthur Miller's spellbinding show The Crucible in 2008.

2. Bedside vigil

Chatsworth Players present Arthur Miller's spellbinding show The Crucible in 2008. Photo: Paul Robinson

Photo Sales
Helen Figg and Hannah Boron in Matlock Gilbert and Sullivan Society's production of The Sorcerer in 2008.

3. Kindly friends

Helen Figg and Hannah Boron in Matlock Gilbert and Sullivan Society's production of The Sorcerer in 2008. Photo: Paul Robinson

Photo Sales
Do you recognise anyone in this photo of Ripley and Alfreton Operatic Society's production of Crazy for You in 2006?

4. Cowboy dreams

Do you recognise anyone in this photo of Ripley and Alfreton Operatic Society's production of Crazy for You in 2006? Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice