Those shows could just have been doing it for a bit of fun, while for others it could well have been the start of bigger things to come.
Here we take a look at some of the performers from school plans and nativity events around Chesterfield as well as the amateur dramatic scene.
Take a look at the pictures and see if there is anyone you know.
1. Fired up
John Kersey, Mark Handley, Kelly Davies and Steve Clements in Matlock Operatic Society's production of Kiss Me Kate at Highfield School in 2006. Photo: Submitted
2. Bedside vigil
Chatsworth Players present Arthur Miller's spellbinding show The Crucible in 2008. Photo: Paul Robinson
3. Kindly friends
Helen Figg and Hannah Boron in Matlock Gilbert and Sullivan Society's production of The Sorcerer in 2008. Photo: Paul Robinson
4. Cowboy dreams
Do you recognise anyone in this photo of Ripley and Alfreton Operatic Society's production of Crazy for You in 2006? Photo: Submitted