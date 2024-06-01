Wives of striking Derbyshire miners hand in a letter to the Coal Board in Hobart Place on 18th January 1972. With them is MP for Bolsover, Dennis Skinner (centre).Wives of striking Derbyshire miners hand in a letter to the Coal Board in Hobart Place on 18th January 1972. With them is MP for Bolsover, Dennis Skinner (centre).
Wives of striking Derbyshire miners hand in a letter to the Coal Board in Hobart Place on 18th January 1972. With them is MP for Bolsover, Dennis Skinner (centre).

These stunning black and white pictures showing how Derbyshire used to look

Our latest retro gallery takes a look back on life in Derbyshire over the century.

The interesting pictures capture how people lived, the fashions and the issues that mattered to them.

We have pictures of industrial unrest, men queuing to sign up for the army in 1915, some footballers who wrote their name into Chesterfield FC’s history, village events and plenty more.

A crowd of young men queuing up at an Army Recruiting Office in December 1915,

A crowd of young men queuing up at an Army Recruiting Office in December 1915, Photo: Topical Press Agency

The library of Chatsworth House, circa 1930.

The library of Chatsworth House, circa 1930. Photo: Central Press

Derrick casing and sump at Anglo-Mexican oil wells in Chesterfield in June 1919.

Derrick casing and sump at Anglo-Mexican oil wells in Chesterfield in June 1919. Photo: A. R. Coster

Mr and Mrs Charles Bromley, of Belper, at home in 1955 with part of their collection of 109 grandfather clocks.

Mr and Mrs Charles Bromley, of Belper, at home in 1955 with part of their collection of 109 grandfather clocks. Photo: Ken Harding

