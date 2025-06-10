These attractions were some of the most popular across Chesterfield and Derbyshire before the turn of the century, but sadly, they have now closed their doors.
Some were demolished entirely, while a selection of other sites have survived – with new businesses taking them on.
How many of them have you visited in the past, and which ones would you like to see return?
1. Lost attractions
These photos will bring back memories of lost attractions across Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Chestnut Centre, Chapel-en-le-Frith
The Chestnut Centre Otter, Owl and Wildlife Park was located near Chapel-en-le-Frith, and was a popular day trip for residents across the county. It opened in 1984, but finally closed down in 2017. Photo: Rachel Naylor
3. Regal Cinema, Chesterfield
The Regal Cinema, seen here in 1987. Always popular for Chesterfield residents, it eventually became a series of nightclubs after closing as a cinema in 1993 - including Zanzibar, Escapade and Department. The building now lies empty, with the latter of these shutting its doors for the last time more than a decade ago. Photo: Derbyshire Times
4. Riber Castle, Matlock
Riber Castle, near Matlock, was the site of a zoo - which operated within the grounds until it closed in 2000. This photo was taken in 1984, 16 years before the zoo would shut permanently. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
