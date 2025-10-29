These remarkable retro photos offer a glimpse back in time – showing much-loved attractions from school holidays gone by across Chesterfield and Derbyshire

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Oct 2025, 10:31 GMT
With the half term break underway, these retro photos will take you back to school holidays gone by – showing some of the most popular attractions for those who grew up in Chesterfield or Derbyshire during the 80s and 90s.

These attractions were some of the most popular across Chesterfield and Derbyshire before the turn of the century, but sadly, they have now closed their doors.

Some were demolished entirely, while a selection of other sites have survived – with new businesses taking them on.

How many of them have you visited in the past over the school holidays, and which ones would you like to see return?

These photos will take you back in time - evoking memories of school holidays gone by.

These photos will take you back in time - evoking memories of school holidays gone by. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Regal Cinema, seen here in 1987. Always popular for Chesterfield residents, it eventually became a series of nightclubs after closing as a cinema in 1993 - including Zanzibar, Escapade and Department. The building now lies empty, with the latter of these shutting its doors for the last time more than a decade ago.

The Regal Cinema, seen here in 1987. Always popular for Chesterfield residents, it eventually became a series of nightclubs after closing as a cinema in 1993 - including Zanzibar, Escapade and Department. The building now lies empty, with the latter of these shutting its doors for the last time more than a decade ago. Photo: Derbyshire Times

The Chestnut Centre Otter, Owl and Wildlife Park was located near Chapel-en-le-Frith, and was a popular day trip for residents across the county. It opened in 1984, but finally closed down in 2017.

The Chestnut Centre Otter, Owl and Wildlife Park was located near Chapel-en-le-Frith, and was a popular day trip for residents across the county. It opened in 1984, but finally closed down in 2017. Photo: Rachel Naylor

Alfreton Lido, pictured here in July 1985, was a popular place to visit in the summer months - before it closed down in 2002.

Alfreton Lido, pictured here in July 1985, was a popular place to visit in the summer months - before it closed down in 2002. Photo: Eric Gregory

