These attractions were some of the most popular across Chesterfield and Derbyshire before the turn of the century, but sadly, they have now closed their doors.
Some were demolished entirely, while a selection of other sites have survived – with new businesses taking them on.
How many of them have you visited in the past over the school holidays, and which ones would you like to see return?
1. Photos to bring back memories of school holidays
These photos will take you back in time - evoking memories of school holidays gone by. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Regal Cinema, Chesterfield
The Regal Cinema, seen here in 1987. Always popular for Chesterfield residents, it eventually became a series of nightclubs after closing as a cinema in 1993 - including Zanzibar, Escapade and Department. The building now lies empty, with the latter of these shutting its doors for the last time more than a decade ago. Photo: Derbyshire Times
3. Chestnut Centre, Chapel-en-le-Frith
The Chestnut Centre Otter, Owl and Wildlife Park was located near Chapel-en-le-Frith, and was a popular day trip for residents across the county. It opened in 1984, but finally closed down in 2017. Photo: Rachel Naylor
4. Alfreton Lido
Alfreton Lido, pictured here in July 1985, was a popular place to visit in the summer months - before it closed down in 2002. Photo: Eric Gregory