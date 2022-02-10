These 9 photos will whisk you back to Chesterfield in the 1970s

Two big stories propelled the north of the county into the national spotlight.

Eighteen coal miners lost their lives in a cage accident at Markham pit in 1973.

Four years later, escaped prisoner Billy Hughes murdered four members of a family at Eastmoor, near Ashover, after holding them hostage.

Nearly half a century ago there were strikes by miners and firemen and schools and offices were open for just three days to conserve fuel sources.

But amid all the upset and upheaval, there were rays of sunshine as these Seventies photos from our archives show.

1. 1970 Members of the 3rd Brampton Cub Scout pack get down to sketching as part of a competition organised by Chesterfield and District Cub Scouts at the Trinity Institute.

2. 1978 More than 500 Scouts take part in the St George's Day parade which is marching past Chesterfield Town Hall. Spot anyone you know in our photo?

3. 1977 Chesterfield WRVS members prepare to serve meals to the Army and Air Force firefighters during the firemen's strike in December.

4. 1972 Chesterfield cattle market holds its last auction on May 6, 1972.