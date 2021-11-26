These 9 Chesterfield FC retro pictures will bring back great memories

Featured in this collection are images of the FA Cup Semi-Final at Old Trafford on April 13 1997 and the Nationwide Division Three match between Chesterfield and Kidderminster Harriers at Saltergate on April 14 2001.
We’ve also dug further back for photos of legendary players Stan Milburn and Harry Clifton.
1. Stan Milburn
Chesterfield Football Club right back, Stan Milburn pictured in August 1950: (Photo by Edward G. Malindine/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
Photo: Edward G. Malindine
2. Sean Dyche
Sean Dyche of Chesterfield receives the congratulations for his goal during the FA Cup Semi-Final against Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on April 13 1997. The game was drawn 3-3. (Clive Brunskill /Allsport)
Photo: Clive Brunskill
3. Andy Morris
Andy Morris of Chesterfield holds off Gianluca Festa of Middlesbrough in the FA Cup Semi-Final at Old Trafford on April 13 1997: Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill /Allsport
Photo: Clive Brunskill
4. Chesterfield Manager John Duncan
Chesterfield Manager John Duncan waves to the crowd after their victory in the FA Cup quarter-final against Wrexham at Wembley Stadium in London. Chesterfield won the match 1-0 in March 1997. Allsport UK /Allsport
Photo: Getty Images