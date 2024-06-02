Tupton Hall Year 11 Prom Liam Holmes with his 1933 Ford ride.Tupton Hall Year 11 Prom Liam Holmes with his 1933 Ford ride.
The best days of our life: 42 dazzling photos of Derbyshire's students enjoying school prom nights in recent years

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Jan 2024, 14:45 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2024, 09:29 BST
If school days are the best days of your life, then the best time at school is often prom night.

It is a night that will always live long in the memory, with the guys looking stylish in their suits and the girls beautiful in their dresses.

Here we take a look back at prom nights from schools around the area and these dashing students.

Brooke Boulton and Erica Haywood enjoy a drink at Brookfield Community School.

1. Chesterfield schools prom night- Brookfield community school. Brooke Boulton and Erica Haywood.

Brooke Boulton and Erica Haywood enjoy a drink at Brookfield Community School. Photo: Brian Eyre

Ripley academy prom held at Blackbrook house Belper. Abbey Hirst, Sophie Bain and Lorna Hitching.

2. Ripley academy prom held at Blackbrook house Belper. Abbey Hirst, Sophie Bain and Lorna Hitching.

Ripley academy prom held at Blackbrook house Belper. Abbey Hirst, Sophie Bain and Lorna Hitching. Photo: Brian Eyre

Girls from Hasland Hall head to prom.

3. Hasland Hall

Girls from Hasland Hall head to prom. Photo: Submitted

Shirebrook Academy prom night at Proact Stadium, Chesterfield.

4. Shirebrook Academy

Shirebrook Academy prom night at Proact Stadium, Chesterfield. Photo: Rachel Atkins

