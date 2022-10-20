News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Beetwell Street, Boythorpe Road and Saltergate, pictured clockwise from top.
Beetwell Street, Boythorpe Road and Saltergate, pictured clockwise from top.

Take a walk down memory lane in 10 photos of Chesterfield street scenes

Amazing photos of Chesterfield down the years are preserved for future generations in the town’s library.

By Gay Bolton
4 minutes ago

The images show shops that are no longer selling their wares, vehicles which would now be considered vintage and houses that have been consigned to the history books.

Here are some of our favourite photos from Chesterfield Library’s archives.

1. 1910

Incredible to think that the sight of animal carcasses would tempt people into this butcher's shop on Beetwell Street in the early 20th century. How times have changed! (photo: Chesterfield Library/CH Nadin)

Photo: Chesterfield Library/CH Nadin

Photo Sales

2. 1930

A view down Beetwell Street in the Thirties when North Side was being demolished (photo: Chesterfield Library/Chesterfield Borough Council)

Photo: Chesterfield Librar/Chesterfield Borough Council

Photo Sales

3. 1930s

Beetwell Street looking west during the Thirties (photo: Chesterfield Library/Chesterfield Borough Council)

Photo: Chesterfield Library/Chesterfield Borough Council

Photo Sales

4. 1977

Do you remember shopping at Colledge butcher's shop on Beetwell Street in the 1970s? (photo: Chesterfield Library/Chesterfield Borough Council)

Photo: Chesterfield Library/Chesterfield Borough Council

Photo Sales
Chesterfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3