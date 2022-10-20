The images show shops that are no longer selling their wares, vehicles which would now be considered vintage and houses that have been consigned to the history books.
Here are some of our favourite photos from Chesterfield Library’s archives.
1. 1910
Incredible to think that the sight of animal carcasses would tempt people into this butcher's shop on Beetwell Street in the early 20th century. How times have changed! (photo: Chesterfield Library/CH Nadin)
Photo: Chesterfield Library/CH Nadin
2. 1930
A view down Beetwell Street in the Thirties when North Side was being demolished (photo: Chesterfield Library/Chesterfield Borough Council)
Photo: Chesterfield Librar/Chesterfield Borough Council
3. 1930s
Beetwell Street looking west during the Thirties (photo: Chesterfield Library/Chesterfield Borough Council)
Photo: Chesterfield Library/Chesterfield Borough Council
4. 1977
Do you remember shopping at Colledge butcher's shop on Beetwell Street in the 1970s? (photo: Chesterfield Library/Chesterfield Borough Council)
Photo: Chesterfield Library/Chesterfield Borough Council