Take a trip down memory lane with us as we reminisce about the past in black and white photos of Derbyshire including Chesterfield, Wirksworth, Belper and the Peak District

By Brian Eyre
Published 12th Sep 2025, 10:55 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 15:42 BST
Take a look at these stunning images from Chesterfield and towns in the Amber Valley, the Dales, North Derbyshire and some beautiful shots of the Peak District.

Renishaw hall pictured in 1974.

Renishaw hall pictured in 1974. Photo: Sheffield Star

Ripley barrel haul race, Terrys team, July 1989.

Ripley barrel haul race, Terrys team, July 1989. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo shows Swallows shop, Burlington St, chesterfield in 1962.

Photo shows Swallows shop, Burlington St, chesterfield in 1962. Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

Renishaw, Sitwell Arms pictured in July 1980.

Renishaw, Sitwell Arms pictured in July 1980. Photo: Sheffield Star

