These retro photos are sure to bring back memories of Chesterfield’s best-loved pubs and clubs.

There are plenty of pubs and nightclubs that were much-loved by Chesterfield revellers down the years – but have sadly closed their doors for good.

These are 16 venues that are likely to be missed most by people in the town – which of these places would you love to see reopen most?

1. Much-missed pubs

The Aquarius was certainly popular among Chesterfield residents after opening its doors back in November 1972.

2. Much-missed pubs and clubs

The Aquarius was certainly popular among Chesterfield residents after opening its doors back in November 1972. Photo: Submitted

This Knifesmithgate nightspot opened its doors for the first time in August 1990.

3. Xanadu

This Knifesmithgate nightspot opened its doors for the first time in August 1990. Photo: Derbyshire Times

The Green Room was a haven for fans of rock, metal and alternative music before it closed down for good in 2009.

4. The Green Room

The Green Room was a haven for fans of rock, metal and alternative music before it closed down for good in 2009. Photo: Submitted

