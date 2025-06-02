Take a trip down memory lane with these retro images of life in Derbyshire from the 1950s to the 1970s

Photographs showcase people and places across Derbyshire, from Chesterfield, Staveley, Codnor to to the Peak District.

They include pictures of youngsters enjoying fishing at local ponds, as well as school days and pictures of local football teams.

There are eveb more pictures from yesteryear on the dedicated section of our website: www.derbsyhiretimes.co.uk/retro.

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times, and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

Aldercar youth club football team pictured in 1961. Photo: George Eyre