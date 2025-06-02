Take a trip down memory lane with these retro images of life in Derbyshire from the 1950s to the 1970s

By Brian Eyre
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 09:46 BST
We’ve had a look back through our archives and dug out these evocative images, which show what life was like in Derbyshire during the 1950s and the 1970s.

Photographs showcase people and places across Derbyshire, from Chesterfield, Staveley, Codnor to to the Peak District.

They include pictures of youngsters enjoying fishing at local ponds, as well as school days and pictures of local football teams.

There are eveb more pictures from yesteryear on the dedicated section of our website: www.derbsyhiretimes.co.uk/retro.

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times, and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

Ringwood Park lake, in Staveley, 1971.

1. Retro Derbyshire

Ringwood Park lake, in Staveley, 1971. Photo: Sheffield Star

Somercotes educational exhibition, 1961.

2. Retro Derbyshire

Somercotes educational exhibition, 1961. Photo: George Eyre

Aldercar youth club football team pictured in 1961.

3. Retro Derbyshire

Aldercar youth club football team pictured in 1961. Photo: George Eyre

Sunday school sermons at Codnor Bethesda chapel in 1958.

4. Retro Derbyshire

Sunday school sermons at Codnor Bethesda chapel in 1958. Photo: George Eyre

